Notorious DC drug kingpin Rayful Edmond moved from prison for halfway house

Notorious D.C. drug kingpin Rayful Edmond III has been transferred to community confinement in Nashville.

According to officials, Edmonds was transferred on Wednesday, July 31, to community confinement overseen by the Federal Bureau of Prisons' Nashville Residential Reentry Management Office. This means Edmond is in either home confinement or a Residential Reentry Center or a halfway house.

Edmond was serving a life sentence without parole on federal drug charges after pleading guilty in D.C. in 1989. Court documents indicate that Edmond was responsible for hundreds of kilograms of cocaine sold from the D.C. area, and that he made millions in the process.

After his conviction, Edmond began selling drugs from behind bars, until he was caught in 1994.

Edmond began cooperating with law enforcement after he was charged in prison.

In 2019, prosecutors said Edmond's cooperation enabled them to arrest eight people involved in a District drug ring and recover $190,000 in drug proceeds.