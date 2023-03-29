Rand Paul staffer in stable condition, suffered fractured skull in attack, parents say

The Rand Paul staffer who was attacked in Washington, D.C., over the weekend suffered a fractured skull and has undergone trauma surgery, according to his parents.

Chuck and Helen Todd, Phillip Todd's parents, released a statement Wednesday.

"He was randomly and brutally attacked by a person armed with a knife, who, according to the police report, attempted to kill him. The intervention of our son's friend helped prevent the wounds from being fatal," the statement said.

"Our son is in a stable condition, having undergone trauma surgery to address the wounds in his body. He also has a fracture on his skull, which will be treated with non-invasive neurosurgery. He is expected to make a full recovery due to his young age and good health," his parents continued.

The statement continued by saying they were impressed by the work of police, first responders, and medical staff. They also say their son is drawing on his faith to get him through the ordeal.

"Most of all, we are impressed with the love and support of Phillip's many friends, the Antioch Church, Washington D.C., his current and former colleagues, and even those Phillip doesn't know personally," they continued.

"We are thankful for Senator Paul and his Chief of Staff for making a personal visit to encourage Phillip, and Senate Chaplain Reverend Black for praying over Phillip, and everyone who has reached out with prayers and offers to help."

Police say Todd was attacked just before 5:30 p.m. Saturday in the 1300 block of H Street. Glynn Neal, the alleged attacker, was released from prison just one day prior to the stabbing. Neal was arrested soon after the attack.

The stabbing came after the D.C. city council pushed to change the city's criminal code by reducing penalties on violent crimes. Congress intervened and President Biden nullified the proposed changes.

