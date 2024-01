Fairfax County Fire and Rescue are on the scene of a crash on Rt 267 Monday afternoon.

Photos from the scene show a truck overturned under an overpass. Officials say the eastbound ramp from Rt 267 to I-495 Northbound is closed, and encourage drivers to seek alternative routes.

One person is being evaluated for minor injuries.

This is a developing story. Stay with FOX 5 DC for updates.

