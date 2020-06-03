Rally held in Fairfax County to support the fight against racial injustice

From lawyers offering free services to school teachers attending neighborhood rallies to set an example for their students.

FOX 5's Lauren DeMarco was in Fairfax County on Wednesday where many showed up to support the fight against racial injustice.

The NAACP Fairfax chapter organized the socially distanced rally.

More than 500 cars packed the county government center parking lot.

Nearly a thousand people stayed in their vehicles to avoid COVID-19 spread.