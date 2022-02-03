Racist online bomb threats toward Montgomery County schools posted by former student, sources say

Racist online bomb threats directed toward Montgomery County Schools were posted by a former student who is now living outside the county, sources tell FOX 5’s Melanie Alnwick.

Alnwick confirmed the update Friday.

Montgomery County Public Schools and Montgomery County Police began investigating a number of online threats Thursday.

Officials shared screenshots of the threats, which were made via Instagram Live, with FOX 5.

One expletive-laden post uses a racial slur, while the other states, "We are gonna gundown MCPS at 2 p.m. tomorrow (Feb. 4)."

"We are also gonna bomb Wheaton High School," the post reads – promising lots of bloodshed.

The school system sent an e-mail to parents Thursday night alerting them of the threats.

"The Montgomery County Police have investigated and determined the validity of these threats to be low-level," the e-mail reads. "MCPS and MCPD will continue to monitor social media and will actively investigate any specific threat in our community. The community is encouraged not to share these messages online but to report any such threats to local law enforcement."

Advertisement

This is a developing story. Check back with FOX 5 for updates.