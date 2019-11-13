Racial discrimination complaints lead to investigation of Loudoun County Public Schools

The commonwealth’s top attorney is investigating Loudoun County Public Schools after several complaints about discrimination and African American students being denied equal access to advanced, gifted and STEM programs.

Virginia’s Office of the Attorney General is demanding the school district turnover its recruitment and selection process data immediately.

At least a dozen parents, administrators and even teachers have filed complaints accusing the commonwealth’s third-largest school district of discrimination against African American students and more.

Specifically, the disproportionate number of African American students accepted into the prestigious Academies of Loudoun School.

Virginia’s Office of the Attorney General is mandating the school district provide information on the method and criteria used to recruit and accept students into advanced, gifted and STEM programs.

They’re also demanding information on individuals who made acceptance decisions for said programs.

This investigation was prompted after several complaints detailing specific racial incidents reported in schools.

Loudoun County Public Schools initially had 30 days to respond but requested an extension.

The school district says, in part, it is committed to providing a safe, inclusive, equitable, respectful and supportive learning environment for every student and they are cooperating fully with an investigation by the Virginia Attorney General’s Office into allegations that some students were denied equal opportunities.

