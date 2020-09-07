Race to Equality: Protest to Progress

In the wake of George Floyd’s death, the Race to Equality has taken center stage in D.C. and across the country.

In this special, we’re listening to the stories of those who are struggling to make change happen.

Download the FOX 5 DC News App for Local Breaking News and Weather

You’ll hear from people on all sides of the issue – from people on the street, to the people who see on television every night.

In our first segment, you’ll hear from author Joe Louglin, who is trying to help people to understand the human side of policing and what happens when there is a police-involved shooting so the relationship between the community and officers can begin to heal.

Race to Equality Summer of Change

Advertisement

You can find out more about Loughlin's book by clicking here.

You’ll also have an opportunity to listen to a conversation between FOX 5 anchors Sarah Simmons – who is white – and Shawn Yancy who is black. In the segment, Shawn gives Sarah an opportunity to learn how different the black experience is.

You’ll also hear stories from FOX 5 reporters, including Evan Lambert, Josh Rosenthal and Shirin Rajaee.

WATCH MORE: FOX 5's Race to Equality series

In his report, Lambert examines how race-based housing policies in the District, and how those policies have played a role in keeping residents in some neighborhoods poor.

Rosenthal talks to one of Southeast D.C.’s most well-known residents, India Blocker-Ford – a community care giver. Blocker-Ford shares with Rosenthal the damage and hurt crime has created in her community.

In her segment, Rajaee talks to Anwan Glover – a local Go-Go musician who has survived multiple injuries from gunfire, the first time at 12-years-old.

Finally, you’ll hear from Bill Proudman – the co-founder of White Men as Full Diversity Partners – who has created a road map for white people who are also demanding equality for all.

You can read more about Proudman’s program by clicking here.

Here are some additional resources you can check out for more information.

- Raising White Kids, Jennifer Harvey

- Anti-Racism for Kids: An age by age guide to fighting hate

- The Blacker the Berry by Wallace Thurman

- The Color of Law by Richard Rothstein