Raccoon tests positive for rabies in Anne Arundel County neighborhood

The Anne Arundel County Department of Health is looking for anyone who may have come in contact with a raccoon that tested positive for rabies in the Gambrills area.

The raccoon was spotted in the 1700 block of Mayapple Way near Mount Tabor Road.

Officials are asking anyone who had contact with, or whose pet had contact with, the raccoon to contact the Anne Arundel County Department of Health at 410-222-7254. They are also asking pet owners to contact them if they notice their pet has unexplained wounds.

Rabies is spread by bites or scratches of an infected animal - such as a groundhog, cat, fox, raccoon or bat. It can also be spread when an infected animal’s saliva comes in contact with the eyes, nose, mouth or open cut of a person or another animal.

Rabid Wildlife

The Department of Health issued these precautions to prevent the spread of rabies:

- All pets should have current rabies immunizations.

- Do not allow your pets to run free.

- Secure outside garbage in covered containers to avoid attracting wild animals.

- Do not leave pet food outside.

- Avoid contact with all wildlife, especially feral cats, raccoons, bats, and foxes.

- If bitten or scratched by a suspected rabid animal, wash the wound immediately with soap and water, and seek medical attention.

- More information about rabies can be found online. To get a free fact sheet on rabies, call 410-222-7254.