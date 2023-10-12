Rabies alert issued after infected raccoon found in Anne Arundel County

Health officials have issued an alert after a raccoon found in Anne Arundel County tested positive for rabies.

The animal was found on October 5 in the 100 block of Natalie Lane, near West Pasadena Road in Millersville, Maryland.

Officials are advising anyone who thinks they came in contact with the infected raccoon to report the exposure. They are also asking anyone who thinks their pet they may have been bitten, scratched, or come in contact with the raccoon to notify them.

Rabies is a viral infection spread by the bite or scratch of an infected animal. It can also be transmitted by saliva. Left untreated in humans, it can be fatal.

The Department of Health advises county residents to take the following precautions to prevent the spread of rabies:

- All pets should have current rabies immunizations.

- Do not allow your pets to run free.

- Secure outside garbage in covered containers to avoid attracting wild animals.

- Do not leave pet food outside.

- Avoid contact with all wildlife, especially feral cats, raccoons, bats, and foxes.

- If bitten or scratched by a suspected rabid animal, wash the wound immediately with soap and water, seek medical attention.

You can reach the Anne Arundel County Department of Health at 410-222-7254 Monday through Friday from 7:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. or 443-481-3140 after business hours.

More information can be found online.