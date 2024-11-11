Rabies alert issued after rabid raccoon found in Severna Park area

The Anne Arundel County Department of Health is seeking anyone who may have come in contact with a raccoon in the Severna Park area after the animal that was found on November 7 tested positive for rabies.

The raccoon was found near Trailing Ivy Lane, close to Jones Elementary School.

Residents who had contact with the infected animal or have pets with unexplained wounds should contact the Department of Health at 410-222-7254. The office is open Monday through Friday from 7:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m., or after hours at 443-481-3140.

Anne Arundel County Department of Health officials say rabies spreads through bites, scratches, or saliva from infected animals such as groundhogs, cats, foxes, raccoons, skunks, or bats. Preventive treatment (injections) must start immediately after exposure due to the fatal nature of the disease.

The Department of Health advises:

Ensure pets have current rabies immunizations.

Do not allow pets to roam free.

Secure garbage in covered containers.

Avoid leaving pet food outside.

Avoid contact with wildlife, especially feral cats, raccoons, bats, and foxes.

Wash wounds from suspected rabid animals with soap and water immediately and seek medical attention.

Report sick or injured animals with no human or pet contact to the Maryland Department of Natural Resources (877-463-6497, Monday through Friday, 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.; 410-260-8888 after hours). For animals with human or pet contact, contact Anne Arundel County Animal Care and Control (410-222-8900 during business hours; 911 after hours for the on-call officer).

For more information about rabies, visit www.aahealth.org/rabies or call 410-222-7254 for a free fact sheet.