Quincy Wilson finishes 6th in 400-meter final

Montgomery County high school student Quincy Wilson finished sixth in the 400-meter final with a time of 44.94, his third sub-45 race in three tries at the trials.

Now, the 16-year-old will wait to see if the U.S. track team calls on him to be part of the relay pool.

"All I know is I gave everything I had," he said to the Associated Press. "I can't be too disappointed. I'm 16, and I'm running grown-man times."

Wilson broke the under-18 world record in the race in Eugene, Oregon earlier this month with a time of 44.66 seconds. The record had stood for 42 years at the U.S. Olympic Trials.

Wilson is entering his junior year at Bullis High School in Potomac. The teen has won countless races during his track career and now, that hard work may carry him to the international stage.

