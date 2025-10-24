Expand / Collapse search

Quince Orchard High School evacuated after water leak

Published  October 24, 2025 1:15pm EDT
WATCH: Major water leak at Quince Orchard HS

Students were evacuated from Quince Orchard High School Friday after a major water leak.

GAITHERSBURG, Md. - Officials responded to Quince Orchard High School for a water leak Friday afternoon. 

Students were evacuated at noon, and school is canceled for the rest of the day. 

Officials say there is significant damage to the school. The water has been shut off. 

What's next:

