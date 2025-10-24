Quince Orchard High School evacuated after water leak

Officials responded to Quince Orchard High School for a water leak Friday afternoon.

Students were evacuated at noon, and school is canceled for the rest of the day.

Officials say there is significant damage to the school. The water has been shut off.

What's next:

