Queen Elizabeth II's hearse is a Jaguar like her mother's

Queen Elizabeth II's casket was transported to London Tuesday evening via a Royal Air Force jet and a state hearse befitting a British monarch.

The car was a Jaguar XF sedan converted into a hearse by Wilcox Limousines.

The specialty car builder was also responsible for the Jaguar XJ-based hearse used during the funeral services for the queen mother in 2002 .

The black vehicle features a particularly tall roof and thin pillars that accommodate the large glass windows and skylight on the casket compartment, which is brightly illuminated.

Queen Elizabeth II's state hearse is based on a Jaguar XF. (Kirsty Wigglesworth/Pool/AFP via Getty Images)

In the days following her death in Scotland, the queen's coffin was carried by a Mercedes-Benz limousine provided by local funeral director William Purvee.

The vehicle was built by Wilcox Limousines. (Kirsty Wigglesworth/Pool/AFP via Getty Images)

The company told Fox News Digital the vehicle was originally silver , but was covered in a black wrap to accommodate the royal protocols.

Wilcox also built the Jaguar XJ-based hearse that carried the queen mother's casket in 2002. (Rune Hellestad/Corbis via Getty Images)

Elizabeth's husband Prince Philip's casket was transported by a slightly less conventional vehicle during his funeral services last year.

Prince Philip helped design his own Land Rover hearse. (Steve Parsons/WPA Pool/Getty Images)

It was a Land Rover Defender custom built with a platform for the casket in the fashion of a horse-drawn gun carriage-type hearse that Philip helped design.

He reportedly once asked Elizabeth to "just stick me in the back of a Land Rover and drive me to Windsor" prior to his death.

