Purple Line worker struck by crane, suffers traumatic injury in Silver Spring

SILVER SPRING, Md. - Montgomery County emergency crews responded to the scene after a construction crane struck a man who was working on the Purple Line outside the District Court in Silver Spring on Friday, according to a spokesperson.

One worker suffered a traumatic injury at the site on Apple Avenue off Second Avenue, and was rushed to a local hospital.

Initially, the spokesperson said that two people were injured. Subsequent reports indicated that the second person was emotionally impacted by the incident.

Construction immediately came to a halt after the incident.

A Purple Line spokesperson says the accident was the first on the project.