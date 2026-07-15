Purple Line live-wire testing expands to Montgomery County

The Brief The Maryland Transit Administration has expanded overnight "live-wire" testing to a new section of the Purple Line between Lyttonsville and Bethesda. Trains will operate overnight from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. along approximately 2.5 miles of dedicated track. The Purple Line is expected to begin service by the end of 2027.



After years of construction, delays and rising costs, the Purple Line has entered a major new phase.

What we know:

The Maryland Transit Administration has expanded overnight "live-wire" testing to a new section of the Purple Line between Lyttonsville and Bethesda, marking one of the final steps before the light rail line opens to passengers, according to transit officials.

Trains will operate overnight from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. along approximately 2.5 miles of dedicated track. Officials reminded the public that the overhead power lines were energized and urged people to stay out of work zones and never enter the track area.

What they're saying:

Officials say it’s a major step forward because it means the project is transitioning from building the system to making sure it can operate safely before passengers ever step on board,

"The Purple Line is here. We are testing the actual system. You can actually see the 28 light rail trains, and it’s a testament to the last track that went in May—that east-west connection," Ray Biggs II, senior project director for the Purple Line with the Maryland Transit Administration, told FOX 5 D.C.

READ MORE: Maryland Purple Line reaches milestone with final track installed

During this phase, engineers are evaluating how the trains perform under live overhead power, testing braking systems, signals, acceleration, communications and other safety features. Officials said motorists will not encounter trains in traffic during this portion of testing because the trains are operating on a dedicated right-of-way.

Once complete, the 16-mile Purple Line will connect Bethesda, Silver Spring, College Park and New Carrollton, creating an east-west transit link that connects riders to Metro, MARC, Amtrak and local bus systems without requiring a trip through downtown Washington, per officials.

The project was originally expected to open in 2022, but construction stalled after a contractor exited during former Gov. Larry Hogan’s administration. The COVID-19 pandemic and subsequent economic challenges added further delays.

Biggs said the project is now about 90% complete, but emphasized that the remaining work is among the most critical.

What's next:

The Purple Line is expected to begin service by the end of 2027.