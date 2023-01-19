Purple Line construction crews lower arches on bridge in Chevy Chase
CHEVY CHASE, Md. - Construction crews lowered parts of a bridge into place overnight along a span of the Purple Line light rail project in the suburbs of the nation's capital.
A video posted online shows metal arches dropped into place on the bridge over Connecticut Avenue in Chevy Chase.
The Purple Line is a 16-mile light-rail line with 21 stations that will extend from Bethesda in Montgomery County to New Carrollton in Prince George's County.
Officials expect the multi-billion dollar project to begin carrying passengers in fall 2026, which would put it more than four years behind schedule.