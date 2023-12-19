Punching out violence: DC's Nomi’s Boxing Gym lands 15K grant for youth programs

Reducing gun violence has been an arduous task for leaders in the District, but by funding several community organizations looking to make the city safer, there's hope that things will change sooner rather than later.

On Tuesday, Mayor Muriel Bowser and the Office of Gun Violence Prevention awarded $300,000 in mini-grants to 28 nonprofits that have programs in place that promote public safety.

Nomi’s Boxing Gym off Benning Road in Northeast D.C. is one of those organizations. They just received a $15,000 grant that will help them stay open and continue to provide a positive outlet for the local youth.



On Tuesday afternoon, Nomi's Boxing Gym was busy.

That’s exactly the way Robert Simon III likes it. He believes this is the work he was destined to do; welcome at-risk kids and give them this facility, which is an old pool hall turned boxing gym. It's become a safe space, a place to do homework and grab a healthy meal.

It’s an organization the man who goes by Coach Simon has run for 20 years. He says grants like these mean a ton.

"They get to work out some violence if they come in angry," Simon explained. "They get to aspire to see other people to competitively box. They get to play for our summer camp. They get enrichment opportunities that they may not have had. We give them opportunities support and services."

D.C. has dished out $2.6 million in these small grants since 2021. This time around, the community organizations that received funds teach residents how to fix bicycles, play golf, do yoga, make art, and use go-go to heal.

At Nomi's, Coach Simon says boxing teaches discipline and consistency and helps kids get out their frustrations, and gain mentorship.

FOX 5 spoke with 16-year-old Kai Nelson who started a year ago and now wants to become a professional boxer.

"The boxing helped me to let my anger out and all my ambition and stuff. But, you know, the coaches are like a father figure to me, for real," he said. "They teach me how to carry myself in front of people. This is just a comfortable environment for me."

Coach Simon says he usually has between 150 and 200 students at a time of all ages.

Check out the full list of the grants awarded in recent years and the current winter cycle grantees here.