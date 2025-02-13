Public meeting to discuss RFK Stadium site future set for Thursday night

The Brief Future of RFK Stadium site to be discussed. Meeting scheduled for Thursday night at 6:30 p.m. Registration required to attend.



There will be a public meeting on Thursday night to discuss the future of the RFK Stadium site.

Lawmakers and the public will talk about the next steps in the demolition process and will begin to explore potential future developments.

Public meeting on RFK Stadium site

The meeting is scheduled to begin at 6:30 p.m. at Eastern High School on East Capitol Street in northeast Washington.

D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser and Ward Seven Councilmember Wendell Felder will be present to answer questions.

Participants must register to attend. Find the registration information online.

Image 1 of 5 ▼ RFK Stadium site