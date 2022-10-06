Expand / Collapse search

Public input sought on pedestrian bridge from Crystal City to Reagan National Airport

By
Published 
Updated 12:00PM
News
FOX 5 DC

Public input sought on pedestrian bridge from Crystal City to Reagan National Airport

Arlington County and the Virginia Department of Transportation are asking for more public input on plans to build a pedestrian bridge from Crystal City to Reagan National Airport.

ARLINGTON COUNTY, Va. - Arlington County and the Virginia Department of Transportation are asking for more public input on plans to build a pedestrian bridge from Crystal City to Reagan National Airport.

The two options include Alternative 7D - a bridge between the future VRE Crystal City Station and the airport and Alternative 9D - a span between 2231 Crystal Drive and Reagan.

Structurally, the Alternative 7D bridge would be a girder bridge, except across the George Washington Memorial Parkway where it would be an arch bridge. The Alternative 9D bridge would be a girder bridge along its entire length.

Residents can offer feedback online until November 6.

A virtual public meeting will be held on October 25 from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m. Comments can also be emailed to info@cc2dca.us.