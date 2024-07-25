Protests over Netanyahu's DC visit continue, causing several road closures

article

More protests broke out in Washington D.C. Thursday as Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu met with President Joe Biden at the White House.

It’s caused several road closures in the District and around Capitol Hill.

D.C. Police traffic has released several updates as demonstrators continue to move throughout the area.

The group began marching southbound on 15th from H Street, NW, around 2 p.m.

The road closures have been switching along with the protesters so drivers should be aware of the fluid situation in the area.

D.C. Traffic Police have posted continuous updates on the social media platform X. Here is the latest:

I Street, NW, 15th to 17th ST, NW

16th ST, NW H to K ST, NW

Connecticut, H to I ST, NW.

Vermont Ave, NW, H to I Street, NW

H ST, NW 15th to 17th ST, NW

17th ST, NW H to K ST, NW

K ST, NW 15th to 17th Street, NW

15th ST, NW , H and K ST, NW

Netanyahu visited the White House one day after his address after he addressed a joint session of Congress on Wednesday where he defended Israel and pledged victory over Hamas.

During his address, Netanyahu slammed protesters who massed near the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday, calling them Iran’s "useful idiots."

Netanyahu's visit comes amid calls for a cease-fire to end the war and free the remaining hostages. Following their midday talk, Biden and Netanyahu will meet the families of American hostages.