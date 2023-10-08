Rallies held across DC after Hamas attack on Israel leaves hundreds dead

Across the world, thousands of people on both sides of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict are protesting in the streets following an unprecedented attack on Israel by the Islamist militant group Hamas that killed hundreds and injured thousands more.

In the nation's capital, a number of rallies were held throughout the day at the Washington Memorial, the White House and the Israeli Embassy.

The rally in support of Israel wrapped up as the sun set on D.C. but tributes remain to honor and remember the hundreds of people killed in Israel.

Pro-Palestinian demonstrators were also present – holding flags and standing in solidarity.

A number of people who spoke with FOX 5 Sunday say this issue is complex and sensitive. It dates back generations and brings up strong emotions on all sides.

The massive attack that began around 6:35 a.m. Sunday local time (11:35 p.m. Saturday EST) has now claimed more than 700 lives in Israel, according to Israel Defense Forces spokesperson Maj. Ben Wahlhaus.

"This was the worst terrorist attack that Israel has seen and one of the worst attacks our world has seen. We have hostages who are now being tortured. Videos are coming out of the women being paraded in the street and being gang raped," Israeli-American activist Yuval David said.

Authorities are still trying to determine how many civilians and soldiers were seized by Hamas fighters during the mayhem and taken back to Gaza. From videos and witnesses, the captives are known to include women, children, and the elderly.

More than 300 have been killed in Gaza as Israeli airstrikes pound the territory.

Just hours after the first rockets were launched by Hamas, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu declared that the nation was at war and gave the green light for "significant military steps" to retaliate.

The U.S. issued a statement a short time later condemning the attack, saying in part, "we stand firmly with the government and people of Israel and extend our condolences for the Israeli lives lost in these attacks." The Pentagon has ordered the Ford carrier strike group to sail to the Eastern Mediterranean to be ready to assist Israel, two U.S. officials said.

"We need to stand in solidarity Israel, what is happening right now is not just an attack on land it is an attack on us as a people," said pro-Israeli supporter Skyler Sieradzky.

Protestors say the conflict taking place in the Middle East has them on edge but Sunday’s demonstrations in D.C. remained peaceful as both sides expressed their support.

"I do condemn the gruesome violence happening to the Israeli people but I do not condemn the Palestinian people protecting themselves," Palestine supporter Kyra Blount said. "I don’t think that is fair. It’s been 75 years since Palestine was colonized, people were brutally raped murdered and killed."

"I stand with Palestine, and I will until my last breath and Palestine will be free," another pro-Palestinian demonstrator told FOX 5.

Now, Department of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Myorkas says they are monitoring the situation in Israel and any implications these horrific and ongoing attacks pose to the domestic threat environment.

FOX 5 reached out to Metropolitan Police regarding their response to Sunday's rallies. They said while there are no credible threats in the District, they have increased visibility at places of worship to help ensure safety in the community and are in contact with multiple community partners.

D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser released a statement saying, "We join those around the world in calling for peace, condemning the tragic attack on Israel. We stand with the Israeli people as well as our Jewish community here in D.C., having stepped up our patrol at synagogues, houses of worship and embassies. We pray for an end to this bloodshed."

