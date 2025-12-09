Proposed Tysons casino faces new setback as county board voices opposition

The Brief Fairfax County supervisors voted 5–4 to formally oppose a proposed casino near the Spring Hill Metro station in Tysons, saying it lacks community support. The project, first floated in 2023, would include a large casino and entertainment district, but residents and business leaders have voiced strong objections. County leaders expect the issue to resurface when the Virginia General Assembly convenes in January.



Leaders in Fairfax County made it clear Tuesday that they are against a proposed casino in Tyson's, as the board publicly opposed the plan.

What we know:

The proposed casino would go near the Spring Hill Metro stop in Tysons Corner. Fairfax County board members said Tuesday that it's not the right place for a casino.

"We’ve seen in other parts of the commonwealth where there are successful casino proposals, we’ve seen those come up through the local government, through local communities. This has been the opposite — this has come really from the state down to the local level. So it doesn’t have the community support," said Walter Alcorn on the Fairfax County Board of Supervisors.

The Fairfax County Board voted Tuesday five to four to add an amendment to the state legislative program to oppose a casino in Tysons.

The backstory:

The plan first came up in 2023 and would include an entertainment district with restaurants, a hotel, and shopping.

The casino would be roughly 200,000 square feet near the Spring Hill Silver Line Metro station.

What they're saying:

Those in favor have promised significant tax revenue and jobs. But there’s been a very vocal group of Fairfax County residents, business owners, and community leaders who have opposed the casino from the start.

"We’re encouraged to see the Board of Supervisors clearly prioritize the voices of Fairfax County residents and the long-term success of Tysons with today’s meaningful developments. The strong opposition we’ve heard from residents, business owners and community leaders matters. We hope the concerns raised today, and the clear opposition from the Tysons community, continue to shape the conversation in Richmond as policymakers consider any potential casino proposal," the Tysons Stakeholders Alliance told FOX 5 in a statement.

"What I have been concerned about since day one isn’t necessarily we are for or against it — it’s to make sure the protections that residents of this county need are in the bill," said Fairfax County Chairman Jeff McKay.

What's next:

The Virginia General Assembly session starts January 14, and while casino legislation hasn’t been reintroduced yet — leaders believe it will come up again.