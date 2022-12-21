Proposed app would help parents track school buses in Montgomery County

School districts across the country are dealing with bus driver shortages, which can mean pick-up, and drop-off times can be inconsistent. That could soon change in Montgomery County where an app might be able to help parents keep track of the changes.

FOX 5's Josh Rosenthal says in the Superintendent's recommended budget, $1.5 million would go to an app that allows parents to track their child's school bus in real time.

MCPS Department of Transportation Director Gregory Salois says districts that already use similar technology have given it rave reviews. "With the driver shortage and the times that busses are going to be late, we recognize the system that we had was quite antiquated," Salois said. "In the world now, we need that instant notification to the parents."

Salois says the apps being considered operate in a similar style to the Uber app and can track where the bus is and when it will arrive.

The Superintendent's recommended budget still needs to be approved. Salois says if everything goes well the County thinks they can get the app up and running sometime by the end of the school year.