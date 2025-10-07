Propane tanks explode in large fire near Bladensburg

article

The Brief A significant emergency response is still underway following a fire and explosion near Kenilworth Avenue in Bladensburg, Maryland. Multiple propane tanks exploded along the 5200 block of Lawrence Place around 8 p.m. There are currently no reports of injuries.



A significant emergency response is still underway following a fire and explosion near Kenilworth Avenue in Bladensburg, Maryland.

Fire units responded to the scene along the 5200 block of Lawrence Place around 8 p.m. Multiple propane tanks had exploded.

What we know:

The structure that caught fire is a two-story warehouse. Authorities are advising the public to steer clear of the area to allow emergency teams to work efficiently on their investigation. They are urging the public to stay informed through official updates.

There are currently no reports of injuries.

What we don't know:

The cause of the fire and explosion has not been confirmed yet.