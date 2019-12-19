Project Opportunity helping teen parents graduate school, have clean diapers for their kids

Having a baby can be expensive, and for cash-strapped teen parents, providing clean diapers for their children while trying to finish school can seem impossible.

Project Opportunity is a Fairfax County Public School program helping teen parents who attend Bryant High School in Alexandria accomplish both goals. The program provides teens with diapers for their infants while making it easier to attend and finish high school.

Program Coordinator Pipi Henderson says the program is about more than a diaper.

“It’s removing obstacles, it’s starting conversations, it’s providing that safe and secure environment for students,” she said.

Even though teens in the program FOX 5 spoke with say it’s been a struggle raising a baby and finishing school, they want to set a good example for their children.

“I just want my daughter to be proud of me,” 17-year old Angely told FOX 5.

Her classmate, Genesis, agrees.

“I want him to see me as an example that I never gave up. That no matter what I faced in life, everything that I do is for him,” she said.

Project Opportunity is just one of the many programs served by the Greater DC Diaper Bank.

FOX 5 and businesses all over DC, Maryland and Virginia are collecting diapers and baby wipes to support the diaper bank.

Easterns Automotive Group and the Pay It Forward crew wanted to recognize the determination of these teen parents by providing snacks for study sessions and gift cards. Easterns Automotive Group also donated several cases of diapers to the FOX 5 Diaper Drive.

