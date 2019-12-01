FOX 5 Diaper Drive: Here's how you can help the Greater DC Diaper Bank
WASHINGTON - Having a baby should be a joyous time for a woman, but when she is struggling to take care of that baby's basic needs, it can really impact her physically and emotionally.
Here are the facts:
One in three moms in our area report leaving their children in soiled diapers to make their supply last longer.
Two out of three moms report having to choose between diapers and food.
Diapers can cost between $70-$100 per month, and babies need six to 10 diapers per day.
Researchers found that 5.3 million children under the age of 3 live in poor or low income families.
Without clean diapers, babies are exposed to health risks and have greater instances of hospitalization.
Those are the facts.
Here’s another, FOX 5 DC cares! For the second year, we are helping the Greater DC Diaper Bank collect diapers and wipes for needy families in Virginia, Maryland, and the District.
Our FOX 5 Diaper Drive will kick off at First Baptist Church of Highland Park in Landover on Sunday, December 1. After the kick off you can drop off your donations at the businesses listed below or at Ambassador locations in your neighborhoods through December 20.
Last year the FOX 5 Diaper Drive collected 20,000 diapering products for needy families in our area. This year, with your help, we are hoping to break records
Click here to find ambassador locations.
And here are some of the locations that will be hosting Diaper Drops:
WASHINGTON, DC
FOX 5 DC
5151 Wisconsin Avenue, NW
Washington, DC 20016
Sibley Hospital, Main lobby
5255 Loughboro Rd, NW
Washington, DC
YWCA
2303 14th Street, NW
Suite 100
Washington, DC
PRINCE GEORGE’S COUNTY
Overdue Recognition Art Gallery
Bowie Town Center
15402 Emerald Way
BOWIE, MD
Encore Hair Boutique
9020 Woodyard Rd
Clinton, MD
First Baptist Church of Highland Park
6801 Sheriff Road
Landover, MD
Cherry Blossom Intimates
Woodmore Town Center
9201 Woodmore Center Drive, 426
Glenarden, MD
MONTGOMERY COUNTY
Jaleo Bethesda
7271 Woodmont Avenue
Bethesda, MD
Greater DC Diaper Bank
8860 Monard Drive
Silver Spring, MD
Club Pilates-Olney
18119 Town Center Drive
Olney, MD 20832 www.clubpilates.com/olney
VIRGINIA
Club Pilates-Burke
5765 Burke Centre Parkway, Suite S
Burke, VA www.clubpilates.com/burke
Down Syndrome Association of Northern Virginia-yes
10467 White Granite Drive, Suite 320
Oakton, VA
Patriots Pub & Grill
10560 Main Street
Fairfax, VA
STATE FARM OFFICES
Chris Miller – State Farm Agent
1009 U Street NW
Washington DC 20001
Juan Aguirre – State Farm Agent
24 Montgomery Village Avenue, Suite D
Gaithersburg, MD 20879
Rodney Louis – State Farm Agent
6422 Grovedale Drive, Suite 102B
Alexandria VA 22310
Jose Herrera – State Farm Agent
3300 N Fairfax Drive, Suite 201
Arlington, VA 22201
Carmen Rivera-State Farm Agent
251 W. Lee Highway, Suite 237
Warrenton, VA 20186
Marc Carella, State Farm Agent
2972 Solomons Island Rd
Edgewater MD
Jeff Brent – State Farm Agent
504 B & A Blvd Suite 7
Severna Park MD 21146
Alexander Brown – State Farm Agent
6851 Oak Hall Lane Suite 205
Columbia MD 21045
Debbie Hart – State Farm Agent
49 Solomons Island Road Suite 203
Annapolis MD 21401
Felix Kuteyi – State Farm Agent
1520 Jabez Run Suite 304
Millersville MD 21108
Jane Staples – State Farm Agent
173 Saint Patricks Drive, Suite 101
Waldorf MD 20603
Alexander Yuille – State Farm Agent
7502 Connelley Drive Suite 113
Hanover MD 21076