FOX 5 Diaper Drive: Here's how you can help the Greater DC Diaper Bank

Having a baby should be a joyous time for a woman, but when she is struggling to take care of that baby's basic needs, it can really impact her physically and emotionally.

Here are the facts:

One in three moms in our area report leaving their children in soiled diapers to make their supply last longer.

Two out of three moms report having to choose between diapers and food.

Diapers can cost between $70-$100 per month, and babies need six to 10 diapers per day.

Researchers found that 5.3 million children under the age of 3 live in poor or low income families.



Without clean diapers, babies are exposed to health risks and have greater instances of hospitalization.



Those are the facts.

Here’s another, FOX 5 DC cares! For the second year, we are helping the Greater DC Diaper Bank collect diapers and wipes for needy families in Virginia, Maryland, and the District.

Our FOX 5 Diaper Drive will kick off at First Baptist Church of Highland Park in Landover on Sunday, December 1. After the kick off you can drop off your donations at the businesses listed below or at Ambassador locations in your neighborhoods through December 20.

Last year the FOX 5 Diaper Drive collected 20,000 diapering products for needy families in our area. This year, with your help, we are hoping to break records

Click here to find ambassador locations.

And here are some of the locations that will be hosting Diaper Drops:



WASHINGTON, DC

FOX 5 DC

5151 Wisconsin Avenue, NW

Washington, DC 20016

Sibley Hospital, Main lobby

5255 Loughboro Rd, NW

Washington, DC

YWCA

2303 14th Street, NW

Suite 100

Washington, DC

PRINCE GEORGE’S COUNTY

Overdue Recognition Art Gallery

Bowie Town Center

15402 Emerald Way

BOWIE, MD

Encore Hair Boutique

9020 Woodyard Rd

Clinton, MD

First Baptist Church of Highland Park

6801 Sheriff Road

Landover, MD

Cherry Blossom Intimates

Woodmore Town Center

9201 Woodmore Center Drive, 426

Glenarden, MD

MONTGOMERY COUNTY

Jaleo Bethesda

7271 Woodmont Avenue

Bethesda, MD

Greater DC Diaper Bank

8860 Monard Drive

Silver Spring, MD

Club Pilates-Olney

18119 Town Center Drive

Olney, MD 20832 www.clubpilates.com/olney

VIRGINIA

Club Pilates-Burke

5765 Burke Centre Parkway, Suite S

Burke, VA www.clubpilates.com/burke

Down Syndrome Association of Northern Virginia-yes

10467 White Granite Drive, Suite 320

Oakton, VA

Patriots Pub & Grill

10560 Main Street

Fairfax, VA

STATE FARM OFFICES

Chris Miller – State Farm Agent

1009 U Street NW

Washington DC 20001

Juan Aguirre – State Farm Agent

24 Montgomery Village Avenue, Suite D

Gaithersburg, MD 20879

Rodney Louis – State Farm Agent

6422 Grovedale Drive, Suite 102B

Alexandria VA 22310

Jose Herrera – State Farm Agent

3300 N Fairfax Drive, Suite 201

Arlington, VA 22201

Carmen Rivera-State Farm Agent

251 W. Lee Highway, Suite 237

Warrenton, VA 20186

Marc Carella, State Farm Agent

2972 Solomons Island Rd

Edgewater MD

Jeff Brent – State Farm Agent

504 B & A Blvd Suite 7

Severna Park MD 21146

Alexander Brown – State Farm Agent

6851 Oak Hall Lane Suite 205

Columbia MD 21045

Debbie Hart – State Farm Agent

49 Solomons Island Road Suite 203

Annapolis MD 21401

Felix Kuteyi – State Farm Agent

1520 Jabez Run Suite 304

Millersville MD 21108

Jane Staples – State Farm Agent

173 Saint Patricks Drive, Suite 101

Waldorf MD 20603

Alexander Yuille – State Farm Agent

7502 Connelley Drive Suite 113

Hanover MD 21076