Prisoner escapes from transport van in Howard County

Authorities are searching for a prisoner who escaped from a transport van Wednesday in Howard County.

Police say Randy Morris, 38, escaped around 8:30 a.m. from an area near Route 32 and Dorsey Run Road in the Annapolis Junction area.

The Department of Corrections inmate had been incarcerated for burglary.

Randy Morris (Howard County Police Department)

Police say they are searching the area on foot and with drones. Neighboring jurisdictions are assisting in the search.

Morris is five-feet-nine-inches tall, 130-140 pounds, bald, with a beard. He was last seen wearing a white shirt and blue shorts, and is no longer wearing handcuffs or shackles.

Anyone with information should contact police.