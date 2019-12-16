Prince William County teacher pulled chair out from under child, charged with assault, police say

article

A Prince William County teacher who allegedly pulled a chair out from under an 8-year-old student has been charged with assault.

Police say the incident occurred on Dec. 5 at Mary Williams Elementary School in Dumfries.

Download the FOX 5 DC News App for Local Breaking News and Weather

According to police, the child suffered minor injuries, and reported them to a teacher’s assistant.

After an investigation by both Child Protective Services and police, Bobbi Jean Oakes, 29, of Stafford was charged with assault and battery.

Oakes was released on her own recognizance.

