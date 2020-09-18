Prince William County police warn of surge in deadly crashes

Prince William County police warn that they’re seeing a resurgence in deadly crashes in the era of COVID-19.

Statewide, Virginia’s deadly crash total has risen in 2020. The primary factory is speeding, the Department of Motor Vehicles says.

READ MORE: One dead after I-95 crash in Prince William County

According to the Department, from Jan. 1, 2020, to Sept. 10, 2020, there was a 20% increase (226 to 272) in speed-related fatalities on Virginia's roadways compared to the same time in 2019.

After a reprieve in 2019, Prince William County police say fatal crashes have increased by 85.7% in 2020.

READ MORE: Police crack down on speeders after woman is struck and killed in Woodbridge

Advertisement

Last year, the county saw a total of 13 crashes that resulted in loss of life.

In September 2020, the county has already matched that total.

Download the FOX 5 DC News App for Local Breaking News and Weather

Now, police are asking driver to slow down.

They say the majority of fatal crashes were a result of speeding.

