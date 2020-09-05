One dead after I-95 crash in Prince William County

article

At least one person is dead after a crash Saturday morning on northbound Interstate 95 involving a tractor-trailer, police say.

Police say it happened at 10:11 a.m. Saturday near the Occoquan Bridge in Prince William County, Va.

A tractor-trailer and at least one other vehicle were involved, police say.

Two people were taken to a hospital and at least one is dead.

No other information was immediately available. Police are investigating.