Prince William County police investigating shooting in Manassas

Prince William County police are on the scene after a man was shot in the 10600 block of Blendia Lane in Manassas.

According to police, the victim suffered life threatening injuries, and was flown to a local hospital.

They say a suspect is in custody, and there’s no active threat to the public.

This is a breaking news update – we’ll have additional details as they become available.