Prince William County police investigating knifepoint rape in Woodbridge

Prince William County police are investigating after a woman was forced at knifepoint into a wooded area and raped Wednesday night in Woodbridge.

According to police, the victim was sitting in grassy area near Golansky Boulevard and Noble Pond Way when the suspect approached her from behind and told her had a knife.

After sexually assaulting the victim, the suspect walked off.

The incident occurred shortly after 10 p.m.

Police responded after the victim went to a nearby business and reported the crime.

The suspect was described as a white male in his late 30s or early 40s with long blond hair and a gravelly voice. He reportedly stands 6 feet tall. During the incident he was wearing a dark face and neck covering a black, hooded sweatshirt, dark colored jeans and construction boots.

If you have any information that might help investigators – or if you saw someone fitting that description in the area – call police at (703) 792-7000.