Prince William County police investigating after human remains found in Manassas

Prince William County police are investigating after human remains were found in Manassas on Sunday.

Officers responded to the 7400 block of Wellington Rd. around 1 p.m. on Sunday to investigate found human remains. The caller reported to police that he was walking to a nearby retention pond when he located bones on the ground.

The remains were transported to the Medical Examiner’s Office where they were determined to be human. An autopsy will be conducted to determine the cause and manner of death.

Prince William County police were conducting a search in an area off Lexington Valley Dr. on Monday. Officials say they're unsure how long the remains were in the area, but there does not appear to be a community concern.

Detectives with the Violent Crimes Bureau are actively investigating the death.