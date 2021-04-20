$15K reward offered after man shot, killed outside Manassas Mall

Authorities in Prince William County are offering a $15,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the suspects police say shot and killed one man and wounded another outside of the Manassas Mall.

The shooting happened around 11:16 p.m. on April 2 outside of the mall on Sudley Road. The reward is being offered by Prince William County Police, the FBI, and the Northern Virginia Safe Streets/HIDTA Task Force.

Officials describe the suspects as four men, possibly African-Americans, in their early 20s. They also say one woman, described as light-skinned, in her teens or early 20s is suspected. The suspects fled in a black or dark colored BMW with temporary plates.

Police say the shooting left 34-year-old Jahmar Latravern Graves of Baltimore dead and a 22-year-old man injured.

Investigators have also released surveillance video of the incident. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Prince William County Police Department at 703-792-7000.