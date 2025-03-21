Prince William County pharmacist accused of locking woman in store, sexually assaulting her

article

The Brief A Gainesville pharmacist is accused of locking a woman inside of a store and sexually assaulting her. The alleged assault took place in January 23, 2021. Investigators say the woman just recently came forward. The suspect has been charged with attempted rape.



A Gainesville pharmacist was charged with sexually assaulting a woman inside a locked store.

Police say the assault occurred at the Gainesville Pharmacy located on Heritage Village Plaza in Gainesville on January 23, 2021.

Following an investigation, police say the victim went to the pharmacy near closing time and while inside the business, the owner closed the store before pulling the victim into a room and sexually assaulting her.

They say the two eventually separated and the woman left the business. She recently reported the assault to police, prompting the investigation, which was opened on March 19.

Investigators say the suspect, 41-year-old Davinder Pal Kahlon, turned himself in to police. He's been charged with attempted rape. His first court date is set for April 2.