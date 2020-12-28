Prince William County officers involved in deadly Dumfries shooting cleared by prosecutor investigation

Five Prince William County police officers who were involved in the deadly shooting of a man in Dumfries in December have been cleared.

Commonwealth’s Attorney Amy Ashworth released a statement regarding the incident on Monday.

According to prosecutors, the police responded to the home on Secret Grove Court after a woman reported that her husband had a gun and he was suicidal.

When they arrived, the man – later identified as 79-year-old Kurtis Kay Frevert – was in front of the house holding a weapon.

As police approached, he reportedly trained his weapon on them.

Police told Frevert to drop the gun, but he wouldn’t cooperate.

The officers responded by firing at the man "almost simultaneously," according to the Commonwealth’s Attorney’s office.

Ashworth said that "the danger" presented by Frevert "was real" and the officers were justified in firing at him.

They say none of the officers have been involved in any other shootings during their time with the Prince William County police department.

The officers were:

- Sergeant James Krisner, age 35, assigned to the Eastern Patrol District within the Operations Division as an evening shift patrol supervisor with approximately 13 years of service

- Master Police Officer Shaun Barrett, age 37, assigned to the Special Operations Bureau within the Operations Division as a K-9 officer with approximately 14 years of service

- Officer Adam Beard, age 32, assigned to the Personnel Bureau within the Support Services Division as an officer on the Co-Responder Unit with approximately 6 years of service

- Officer Ravinder Mehta, age 36, assigned to the Eastern Patrol District within the Operations Division as an evening shift patrol officer with approximately 6 years of service

- Officer Ivan Torres, age 33, assigned to the Eastern Patrol District within the Operations Division as an evening shift patrol officer with approximately 4 years of service

All five have since returned to duty.

