Prince William County man shot to death by homeowner linked to multiple 7-Eleven armed robberies

A Prince William County man who was shot to death by a homeowner when he approached her outside her house wearing a mask and wielding a handgun has been linked to multiple armed robberies in the area.

READ MORE: Virginia man killed 72-year-old landlady, then hid her body in the woods, police say

Investigators say a 44-year-old woman was armed and standing on her porch in the 4100 block of Hoffman Drive in Woodbridge when she was approached by 20-year-old Azhar Laurent Smart of Triangle, who was masked and holding a handgun.

Police recovered what they believe to be Smart’s gun at the scene.

READ MORE: No charges for Woodbridge woman who shot, killed armed suspect at her home

With the help of federal law enforcement, investigators were able to determine that the same gun was used in an armed robbery at a 7-Eleven in Woodbridge on July 16.

In addition, detectives believe Smart is linked to four other robberies at 7-Eleven stores in the Woodbridge and Dumfries areas.

Download the FOX 5 DC News App for Local Breaking News and Weather

Advertisement

They say the ballistic evidence they gathered at the other convenience stores, along with the clothing the suspect was wearing at the time, confirm that Smart committed them.

