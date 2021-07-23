No charges for Woodbridge woman who shot, killed armed suspect at her home

A woman shot an armed man at her home overnight after she found him walking around her home. Police have ruled the incident justifiable homicide.

Police say on July 22 at 12:25 a.m., officers responded to a residence located in the 4100 block of Hoffman Drive in Woodbridge to investigate a shooting.

The homeowner, identified as a 44-year-old woman, reported to police that she was leaving her house when a masked man armed with a handgun approached her from the side of the home.

The victim, who was also armed at the time, shot the individual as they approached the front door of her residence. She was not injured.

Upon arrival, officers found the man near the doorway suffering from a gunshot wound. They also located a loaded handgun in the man’s possession.

The responding officers performed CPR on the man until rescue personnel arrived. The man was transported to an area hospital where he later died as a result of his injuries. He has been identified as 20-year-old Azhar Laurent Smart.

Police say the incident was not random. Following an investigation and consultation with the Commonwealth Attorney’s Office, the shooting was ruled to be justified based on self-defense and no charges will be placed against the victim.