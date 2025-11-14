80+ displaced after overnight gas leak in Prince William County

article

The Brief A large gas leak in Prince William County overnight forced dozens of people out of their homes. More than 80 residents were evacuated, with several people spending the night at Woodbridge High School. Officials said that water crews were repairing a broken water main when they accidentally hit the gas line.



What we know:

The leak originated from a natural gas line, and started around 9:30 p.m. Thursday, near Oakwood Drive and Catania Place, according to Prince William County Fire and Rescue.

Crews evacuated dozens of townhomes in the area. In total, 82 people were taken from their homes and taken to Woodbridge High School.

Hazardous Materials and Washington Gas workers were able to stop the leak shortly after midnight, but more than 30 people had to stay sheltered at the school overnight, because gas to their homes still hadn't been restored. The rest were able to return home.

Paramedics treated one person at the scene, and no one else was injured.

Dig deeper:

Officials said that the leak sprung when water crews in the area accidentally hit the natural gas line with an excavator while they were repairing a water main.