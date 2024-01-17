Prince William County apartment fire leaves 8 adults displaced

Officials continue to investigate an early morning fire that displaced eight adults from six units in Occoquan.

Units were dispatched to the 100 blk of Washington Street for a reported apartment building on fire. Upon arrival, crews were able to see smoke and fire exiting a 6-unit apartment building.

Officials say thanks to the actions of neighbors, who alerted the building’s occupants, all were safely evacuated from the structure. No injuries were reported. The fire did extensive damage and the structure was determined to be unsafe to occupy by the Building Official.

The American Red Cross is assisting the eight adults who were displaced from the building.