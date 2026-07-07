Metro Red Line summer shutdown leads to long shuttle lines

Tuesday marks day two of Metro’s major Red Line shutdown in Montgomery County, and all eyes are on the morning commute after Monday’s results.

Monday evening riders faced long shuttle bus lines at stations like Friendship Heights. The question now is whether Tuesday’s morning rush will see the same backups.

FOX 5’s Maureen Umeh says Metro is watching closely to see if it can avoid the long lines seen during Monday’s afternoon and evening commute. Friendship Heights has become ground zero for thousands of riders forced onto shuttle buses because three Red Line stations are closed through early September. Monday’s evening rush offered the first real test.

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Long lines stretched outside Friendship Heights as riders transferred between trains and free shuttle buses serving Bethesda, Medical Center and Strathmore. While many commuters said the process moved faster than expected, others reported significantly longer trips.

The shutdown closes rail service to Grosvenor‑Strathmore, Medical Center and Bethesda stations while crews tackle several major projects at once. Metro says shuttle buses are running every five to eight minutes, with both local and express service.

Officials estimate riders should plan for an extra 20 to 25 minutes of travel and say they added staff and improved signage after hearing feedback from day one.