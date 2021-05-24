Prince George's County's new top cop talks to FOX 5

FOX 5’s Tisha Lewis sat down one on one with Prince George's County’s new police chief Malik Aziz.

Aziz is the former deputy chief with the Dallas Police Department.

He discussed police reform, African American and Latino officers’ assertions of systemic discrimination within the department, crime reduction goals and his agenda moving forward.