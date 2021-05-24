Prince George's County's new top cop talks to FOX 5
UPPER MARLBORO, Md. - FOX 5’s Tisha Lewis sat down one on one with Prince George's County’s new police chief Malik Aziz.
READ MORE: Prince George's County hires Dallas Police veteran as new police chief
Aziz is the former deputy chief with the Dallas Police Department.
Download the FOX 5 DC News App for Local Breaking News and Weather
Advertisement
He discussed police reform, African American and Latino officers’ assertions of systemic discrimination within the department, crime reduction goals and his agenda moving forward.