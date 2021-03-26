Prince George's County to introduce new police chief

A new Prince George's County police chief will be introduced Friday nine months after allegations of discrimination and racism led to the abrupt resignation of the former top cop.

County Executive Angela Alsobrooks will hold a press conference at 12:30 p.m. to make the announcement. The County Executive's office says the decision was made "after a thorough and comprehensive national search" that began last summer and included community input.

In June of last year, former chief Hank Stawinski resigned from his position following the release of a 94-page report that claimed "widespread patterns of discrimination and racism permeate the entire department."

Last year FOX 5 reported a lawsuit, which was filed nearly two and a half years ago by 13 then-current and former PGPD officers, claimed that the department treated white officers differently than officers of color.

PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY POLICE CHIEF HANK STAWINSKI RESIGNS

The 94-page report was written by Michael Graham, a former top official with Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department and a recognized expert on police practices.

Graham was given access to some internal affairs files, as well as county police training procedures, and came to the conclusion that officers of color are treated differently.

In the report, which was heavily redacted, Graham wrote that then-current leadership on the force appeared to have made deliberate choices not to track or monitor its performance in these matters.

He goes on to say there was a pattern of retaliation against officers of color when they complained about the conduct of white officers and that leadership condoned the retaliation.