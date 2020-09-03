Prince George’s County will not enter Stage 3 of Maryland reopening

Prince George’s County will not enter State 3 of Maryland’s reopening process, county executive Angela Alsobrooks announced on Thursday.

Maryland Governor Larry Hogan announced that the state would reopen all businesses with restrictions in place earlier in the week, but individual counties would not be required to conform to the process.

Alsobrooks praised the efforts of the residents to bring down the county’s case numbers, but said “we are just not there yet.”

In mid-August, Prince George's County's positivity rate dropped below 5%. It is currently at 4.1%.

Health officials say residents should be wary of that rate spiking again, however.

Prince George’s County was the epicenter of the COVID-19 crisis in Maryland.

The county leadership’s decision puts them in lockstep with neighboring Montgomery County, which announced yesterday that it would not enter Stage 3.

