Prince George’s County will begin phase 1 of reopening on June 1

Prince George's County Executive Angela Alsobrooks says the county will take its first steps in the reopening process on June 1.

Alsobrooks made the announcement on Thursday at a press conference in Hyattsville. The County Executive sid expanded testing, increased contact tracing, additional supplies of personal protective equipment and an increase in hospital surge capacity led to her decision.

Alsobrooks said the county will move forward in a "careful, cautious and vigilant" manner. New COVID-19 testing sites will begin next week in Chillum and Cheverly and additional sites will open later in June.

Over 14,500 positive cases and over 500 deaths have been recorded in Prince George's County.

Montgomery County Executive Marc Elrich and other county officials will hold a news conference later Thursday to announce their reopening plans.

