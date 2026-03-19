Prince George’s County targets illegal car rallies with new legislation

The Brief County moves to crack down on illegal car rallies. New bill would penalize spectators at street takeovers. Tougher fines and jail time proposed if anyone is hurt.



Prince George’s County is moving to tighten enforcement on illegal car rallies and street takeovers by introducing new legislation that would penalize not only drivers but also spectators who attend the events.

The push comes as communities across Maryland continue to deal with dangerous car takeovers, which have led to shootings, injuries, damaged police cruisers and high‑speed chases across county lines.

READ MORE: 2 arrests made during illegal car rally crackdown in Maryland

Maryland recently strengthened penalties for drivers involved in exhibition driving and street racing. Council Member Wanika Fisher, who represents District 2, is introducing a bill Thursday aimed at expanding enforcement to crack down on attendees.

The proposal would make it illegal to knowingly attend an illegal car rally, street takeover or high‑speed race. Violations could carry up to 60 days in jail and fines of up to $1,000. The bill would also align county penalties with state law and impose tougher punishments if anyone is injured during the event.

"These types of dangerous and illegal car rallies pose a serious threat to public safety," said Council Member Fisher in a statement. "As Chair of the Public Safety, Health, and Human Services Committee, it is my duty to protect our community. Anyone who has anything to do with these unsafe events, including people who knowingly and willingly show up to watch, deserves to be punished. We need real penalties to deter this kind of behavior in Prince George’s County."

Council Member Fisher will outline the details of the new bill, CB‑12‑2026, during a press conference at 12:30 p.m. Thursday. The proposal will then be taken up by the Council’s Public Safety, Health, and Human Services Committee, which Fisher chairs at 1:30 p.m.