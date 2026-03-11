2 arrests made during illegal car rally crackdown in Maryland

article

The Brief The Maryland Car Rally Task Force partnered with local law enforcement to prevent and dismantle illegal car rallies across the state. This weekend, eight illegal car rallies were prevented or broken up by law enforcement. Two arrests were made during the operation.



Law enforcement is taking action as hundreds gathered illegally this weekend, causing disruptions across at least two counties in Maryland.

What we know:

Two arrests were made as multiple illegal car rallies were prevented or dismantled across Prince George's and Montgomery counties late Saturday night into early Sunday morning.

The Maryland Car Rally Task Force says high visibility patrols prevented crowds of up to 300 from exhibition driving, disorderly behavior and roadway shutdowns at eight different locations:

• 13136 Mid-Atlantic Boulevard in Laurel

• 15878 Gaither Drive in Gaithersburg

• 8519 Rainswood Drive in Hyattsville

• 7854 Beechcraft Avenue in Gaithersburg

• 15887 Commerce Court in Upper Marlboro

• 6120 Executive Boulevard in Rockville

• 6960 Van Dusen Road in Laurel

• 15791 Columbia Pike in Burtonsville

Dig deeper:

Gonnie Shamuray Lee, 27, was apprehended when police broke up an illegal car rally on Mid-Atlantic Boulevard in Laurel. He is charged with eluding, reckless driving, failure to remain at the scene of a dirt bike crash, attempt by driver to elude uniformed police, reckless driving and related offenses.

A second arrest was made as almost 300 vehicles gathered on Columbia Pike in Burtonsville. Armando Mejia, 28, was wanted on two arrest warrants; one by the Baltimore County Police Department for first-degree assault and another by the Charles County Sheriff’s Office for failure to appear for driving without a license.

The Source: Information from this article was provided by the Maryland State Police.





