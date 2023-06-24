Prince George's County summer camp aims to empower young women seeking careers as first responders

In Prince George’s County, 29 young women between the ages of 14 and 18 got the chance to experience what it takes to be a fire and medical emergency responder.

Camp Ember, the four-day, three-night Prince George's County Fire/EMS training academy, tested their strength, commitment and stamina.

But firefighter Jordan Oglesby says the priority is not about speed or seriousness, it’s about teamwork and personal growth.

"Confidence, sisterhood and hopefully a sense of pride to accomplish something that they have never done," Oglesby said.

The teens performed bunker gear drills. Some were faster than others getting into their gear and while a few of them fumbled while fastening their jackets, most laughed as they worked through physical fitness exercises.

The girls in the exercise were in their first two days of Camp Ember. It’s a program aimed at introducing young women to firefighting and building skills like leadership, strength and courage, which are all essential for the job.

Image 1 of 6 ▼

"I think fire safety is important but it’s also important for women to try to learn about fields that are dominated by men and it’s important for us to learn that we can do these things too," said 14-year-old Camp Embers participant Sélah Sutton.

Throughout the camp, the girls participated in training in fire hydrant operations, fire hose handling, CPR and first aid certification, search and rescue, climbing and aerial ladder usage and more.

"They are going to walk away with some skills that they can actually use as they’re growing up," said Tiffany Green.

Green is the first female fire chief with the Prince George’s County Fire Department. She started her career with the department at a young age and came up the ranks. That’s why she says, the camp holds a personal meaning.

"Growing up, I never knew about a job or a career in the fire service so for me this is about giving young girls an opportunity to see the benefits of this career," Green said.

Now, she’s excited to help lead the next generation of first responders.

"I’m nervous but I think I’m ready," Sutton said.