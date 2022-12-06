Prince George's County student arrested for bringing loaded ghost gun to school

A Prince George's County student has been arrested for bringing a loaded ghost gun to school, according to police.

PGPD says the 16-year-old student was arrested at Central High School in the 200 block of Cabin Branch Road in Capitol Heights.

The school's SRO and PGCPS security personnel were notified by a teacher that the male student was armed around 10 a.m. on Tuesday.

The student was located and a loaded ghost gun was recovered from his jacket. He was taken into custody.

The student is charged as an adult with handgun on person, dangerous weapon on school property, possession of a firearm by a minor and loaded handgun on person.