Prince George’s County restoring indoor dining at 25% on Friday

Limited indoor dining will return to Prince George’s County on Friday, Jan. 29, officials announced on Monday.

Download the FOX 5 DC News App for Local Breaking News and Weather

County Executive Angela Alsobrooks said that restaurants will be permitted to have people inside at 25% capacity.

RELATED: DC restaurants can reopen for indoor dining at limited capacity Friday, mayor says

Officials have not indicated what time the relaxed restrictions will go into effect.

The move comes despite high coronavirus metrics, including a high percent positivity rate.

Advertisement

RELATED: Prince George’s County clamping down on non-residents showing up for vaccinations

Alsobrooks indicated that, despite the numbers, she's confident Prince George's County is headed in the right direction.

After months of improved case numbers, a holiday spike prompted Prince George’s County officials to once again ban indoor dining in December.